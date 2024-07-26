Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) PT Raised to $59.00 at Morgan Stanley

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JEF. StockNews.com lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 2.9 %

JEF stock opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.72. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 66.30%.

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,979,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

