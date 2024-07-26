JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Frederic Simon Sells 35,000 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,549,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,290,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Frederic Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -81.34 and a beta of 0.96.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 285.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,422,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at $35,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 10.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,344,000 after acquiring an additional 679,007 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $22,086,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,083,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,791,000 after buying an additional 561,897 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

