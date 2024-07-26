JMP Securities Trims Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Target Price to $82.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SCHW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average of $70.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 410,084 shares of company stock worth $30,616,734. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

