Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday.

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. Joby Aviation has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $39,309.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,031.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,724,274 shares in the company, valued at $159,039,971.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $39,309.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,031.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,982 shares of company stock worth $1,713,310. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

