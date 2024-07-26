John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,466,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,180,000 after acquiring an additional 123,637 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,500,000 after buying an additional 302,491 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 21.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,440,000 after buying an additional 188,211 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth $30,180,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,017,000 after buying an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

WLY opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.56.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $468.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.70 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.74%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

