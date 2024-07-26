Jonathan Slager Sells 6,409 Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Stock

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Slager sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $51,464.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,214,288.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Slager also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

On Monday, July 22nd, Jonathan Slager sold 6,371 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $52,624.46.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BRDG opened at $7.89 on Friday. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $954.61 million, a PE ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.31 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Bridge Investment Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.