JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Price Target to $70.00

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $67.50 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:MCB opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. Metropolitan Bank has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Metropolitan Bank

In related news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $55,385.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,513.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,005 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $55,385.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,513.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 34,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $1,936,125.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,028,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 28,665 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 2.0% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 33.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank

(Get Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.