JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.6% of Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 375,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,155,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 38,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $10,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total transaction of $3,078,225.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,465,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $208.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $599.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

