JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $989.34

JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 989.34 ($12.80) and traded as high as GBX 1,016 ($13.14). JPMorgan Indian shares last traded at GBX 1,004 ($12.98), with a volume of 88,252 shares.

JPMorgan Indian Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £715.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25,350.00 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 989.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 947.17. The company has a quick ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 40.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

About JPMorgan Indian

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

