JTC (LON:JTC) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($14.87) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JTC. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.23) target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

JTC stock opened at GBX 1,056 ($13.66) on Thursday. JTC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 623.50 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,070 ($13.84). The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7,385.71 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 954.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 863.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.51, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.25.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

