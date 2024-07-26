JTC (LON:JTC) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($14.87) price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JTC. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.23) target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on JTC
JTC Stock Up 2.1 %
About JTC
JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JTC
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Is Now the Time to Invest? ServiceNow Stock Sent to New Highs
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Leading Healthcare Provider Stock Soars on Earnings Beat
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- AstraZeneca Shares Fall Despite EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.