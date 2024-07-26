Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 632,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 588,574 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $95,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 149,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $4,715,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 1,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,497,609. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $167.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.