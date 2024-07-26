Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down to $15.93

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.93, but opened at $14.82. Kanzhun shares last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 1,074,514 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BZ shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kanzhun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $235.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

