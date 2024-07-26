Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Shares Down 14.2%

Shares of Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT – Get Free Report) fell 14.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 20,854,754 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 20,655,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Katoro Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.11.

About Katoro Gold

(Get Free Report)

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and nickel exploration and development company in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, South Africa, and Tanzania. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 65% interest in the Haneti project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania; and Blyvoor Tailings project located in South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Katoro Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katoro Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.