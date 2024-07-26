Kelman Lazarov Inc. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 76,410 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 13,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $167.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,497,609 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

