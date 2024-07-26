Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $135.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $170.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

