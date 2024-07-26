Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.36

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and traded as low as $8.95. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 47,091 shares traded.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.