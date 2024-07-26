Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Raised to $142.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $139.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KMB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.4 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $141.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 237.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,261. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.