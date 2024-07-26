Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Stock Holdings Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 188,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 152,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KIM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

KIM opened at $20.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.14%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

