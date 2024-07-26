Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP Sital K. Mody Sells 21,413 Shares

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.