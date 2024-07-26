Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) CFO Mark Ragosa Sells 24,248 Shares of Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Ragosa sold 24,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $601,107.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,281.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNSA. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KNSA

Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 349.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.