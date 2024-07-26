Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) CFO Mark Ragosa Sells 24,248 Shares of Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Ragosa sold 24,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $601,107.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,281.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of KNSA stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 349.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.
About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
