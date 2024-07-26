Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.57 and a beta of 0.38. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $27.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 172,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 147,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 24,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $601,107.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,281.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 24,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $601,107.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,281.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Paolini sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $579,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,174.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,729 in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

