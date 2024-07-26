Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,335,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,848,000 after purchasing an additional 278,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,778,000 after acquiring an additional 72,351 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $792,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,161,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,419,000 after buying an additional 422,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,122,000.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $280,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $280,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,272.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,480.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,345 shares of company stock valued at $19,279,932 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $48.70.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KYMR. B. Riley lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.