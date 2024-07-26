Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,386 Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABEV stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. Analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

