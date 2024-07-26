Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,973 Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,749,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,986 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,391,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,777,000 after acquiring an additional 468,883 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $155,438,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amcor by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,730,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,845 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,558,000 after acquiring an additional 788,369 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $10.51.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

