Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New $129,000 Investment in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,983 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Orange by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,642,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 620,438 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Orange by 20.6% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after buying an additional 155,549 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Orange during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Orange by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 133,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 57,505 shares in the last quarter.

Get Orange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ORAN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Orange in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Orange Price Performance

NYSE ORAN opened at $11.12 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Orange Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4523 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32.

Orange Profile

(Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.