Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Finch Therapeutics Group Stock Up 12.1 %

Shares of FNCH opened at $1.85 on Friday. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524 for the prevention, diagnosis, theragnosis or treatment of diseases in humans, including ulcerative colitis; FIN-525 for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and other microbiome product candidates.

