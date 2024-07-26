Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OUST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ouster by 667.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OUST shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

Ouster Stock Down 1.3 %

OUST stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 239.89% and a negative return on equity of 88.42%. The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.36) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ouster, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ouster news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $28,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,380.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ouster news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 163,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,816.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $28,239.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,380.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,168 shares of company stock worth $184,264 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster

(Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

