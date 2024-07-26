Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,953,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,871,000 after buying an additional 727,207 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,770,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,889,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,255,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,534,000 after buying an additional 30,567 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 913,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,347,000 after purchasing an additional 451,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $117.84 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Citigroup lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

