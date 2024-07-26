Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Downgraded by TD Cowen to Hold

TD Cowen cut shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has $61.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.10.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $53.00 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

