Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Short Interest Down 98.7% in July

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

Shares of LDSCY opened at $8.43 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26.

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0923 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

