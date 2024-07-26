LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,894 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LZ. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. now owns 16,396,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,240 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,047,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 138,702 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,836,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,177,000 after purchasing an additional 195,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,282,000 after buying an additional 2,777,206 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,734,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,798,000 after buying an additional 135,517 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $174.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.87 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 19.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LZ shares. JMP Securities cut LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LegalZoom.com

About LegalZoom.com

(Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.