Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 32,510.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Leslie’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,624,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,414,000 after purchasing an additional 647,841 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,018,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after purchasing an additional 845,615 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 90,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,633,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 404,635 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000.

Leslie’s Price Performance

LESL opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.63. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LESL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.18.

Leslie’s Profile

(Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

