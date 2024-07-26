Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,858,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 201,082 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 12.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,519,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 500,292 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,116,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,097,000 after purchasing an additional 492,416 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,633,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after purchasing an additional 404,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

Several brokerages have commented on LESL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.18.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $2.86 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $8.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $528.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.69 million. Research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

