Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,877,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,263,000 after acquiring an additional 364,123 shares during the period. Lancaster Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,843,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 55,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 28,647 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 48,746.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 548,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 547,425 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Up 1.1 %

LBTYA stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.