Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.09

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and traded as high as $10.19. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 238,220 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LILA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Liberty Latin America from $8.40 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,036,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,428,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth $144,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

