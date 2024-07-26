Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 14,620 Shares of Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 14,620 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $179,826.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,125,133 shares in the company, valued at $13,839,135.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $133,900.00.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

LWAY opened at $11.73 on Friday. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $172.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LWAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LWAY. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 656.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

