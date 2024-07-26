Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 14,620 Shares of Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 14,620 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $179,826.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,125,133 shares in the company, valued at $13,839,135.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 6th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $133,900.00.
Lifeway Foods Price Performance
LWAY opened at $11.73 on Friday. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $172.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LWAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Lifeway Foods
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LWAY. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 656.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lifeway Foods
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.
