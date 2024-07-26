Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LNW. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna cut Light & Wonder from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.75.

NASDAQ LNW opened at $102.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. Light & Wonder has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $108.90.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.01 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,570,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at $5,748,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 1,626.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

