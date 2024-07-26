Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-B) Major Shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. Buys 95,781 Shares of Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-B – Get Free Report) major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 95,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $815,096.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,616,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,344,270.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Liberty 77 Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 289,488 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $2,527,230.24.

On Monday, June 24th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 42,922 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $370,846.08.

On Friday, June 21st, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 6,047 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $51,459.97.

On Friday, June 14th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 98,858 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $809,647.02.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 275,245 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $2,204,712.45.

Lions Gate Entertainment Stock Up 0.1 %

Lions Gate Entertainment stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

