Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAD. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 367.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $2,335,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $257.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.36 and a 12-month high of $331.96. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.85 by ($1.74). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.44 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $35,109.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.45.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

