LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.64.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

