Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.06

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 3940292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

A number of analysts have commented on LYG shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 39.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 89,948,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,351,270 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,696,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814,615 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 21,147,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406,673 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 195.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,122,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after buying an additional 1,840,413 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

