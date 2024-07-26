Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Raised to $538.00 at UBS Group

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $511.00 to $538.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.14% from the stock’s previous close.

LMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.45.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $521.64 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $526.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $468.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,409 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,536,000 after acquiring an additional 27,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,621,000 after acquiring an additional 218,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

