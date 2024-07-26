Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $540.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $487.00 to $540.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LMT. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.45.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.2 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $521.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $468.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $125.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $526.69.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.