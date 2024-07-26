Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $277.40

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $277.40 and last traded at $278.28, with a volume of 123654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LULU. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.87.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 9.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.81 and a 200-day moving average of $379.73.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.