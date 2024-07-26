Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Gap Up to $1.49

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.49, but opened at $1.62. Lumen Technologies shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 11,318,979 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lumen Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,756,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,400,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,674 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 60,028 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

