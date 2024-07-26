MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 94,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 21,733 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at $627,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 340,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,975,000 after acquiring an additional 86,558 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at $6,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $89.55 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $100.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.30.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $202.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.15 million. Equities analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

