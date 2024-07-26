Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.54 ($0.02). 674,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 386,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

Marechale Capital Stock Down 9.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 7.99. The firm has a market cap of £1.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Marechale Capital Company Profile

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

