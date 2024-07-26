Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) COO Adam Daniel Phillips Sells 4,500 Shares

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) COO Adam Daniel Phillips sold 4,500 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $82,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,448 shares in the company, valued at $136,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $18.22 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $246.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRTN shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marten Transport has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Institutional Trading of Marten Transport

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,988,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,997,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,023,000 after purchasing an additional 132,407 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

