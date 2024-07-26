Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) COO Adam Daniel Phillips Sells 4,500 Shares

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) COO Adam Daniel Phillips sold 4,500 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $82,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,448 shares in the company, valued at $136,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Marten Transport Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $18.22 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25.
Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $246.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marten Transport Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRTN shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marten Transport has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.
Institutional Trading of Marten Transport
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,988,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,997,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,023,000 after purchasing an additional 132,407 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marten Transport Company Profile
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.
