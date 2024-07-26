MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Trading 13% Higher

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Approximately 3,133,147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 8,695,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

MAST Energy Developments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.30. The firm has a market cap of £461,737.50, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -0.61.

About MAST Energy Developments

MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands; the Hindlip project, a 7.5 MW capacity gas-powered standby generation facility located in Worcester; and the Stather, a 2.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP plant located in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

See Also

