MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of MasTec worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 5,436.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at $1,399,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Renasant Bank bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 230,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $104.98 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.29.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.33. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,742.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Barclays increased their price target on MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.62.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

